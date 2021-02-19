CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Cadillac man faces a potential life sentence after he was arraigned recently in 84th District Court on a lone methamphetamine-related offense.
Brandon Keith Eaton was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense notice for his connection with an incident on Jan. 6 in Manton. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which can carry a potential life sentence or up to 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by more than or less than five years in prison.
If convicted, Eaton faces up to life in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Eaton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Feb. 23.
