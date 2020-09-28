CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man is facing a potential life sentence after his recent arraignment on a methamphetamine-related offense in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Samuel Ulysses House was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, operating while license suspended, revoked, or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Aug. 18 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice added to the charge, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by at least five years in prison.
If convicted, House faces a possible life sentence due to the habitual offender enhancement.
The charges in question are only accusations. House is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The $25,000 cash or surety bond, issued in district court, was continued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.