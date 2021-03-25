CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Cadillac man faced up to a life sentence for his connection with multiple drug-related offenses during his recent arraignment in 28th Circuit Court.
James Ross Winrick Jr. stood mute to one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Feb. 26 in Selma Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which can carry a potential life sentence or up to 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by more than or less than five years in prison.
If convicted, Winrick Jr. faces up to life in prison.
According to a Cadillac Michigan State Police Post press release, troopers stopped a vehicle on 35 Road near Boon Road in Selma Township for a lane use violation at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. The driver, later found to be Winrick Jr., was subsequently arrested for possession of methamphetamine and disobeying the trooper's commands during the traffic stop, police said.
During his arrest, police said troopers found a small plastic baggie in Winrick's right hand containing the suspected drug.
A $100,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a 10% of $50,000 bond and all conditions set by 84th District Court were continued.
