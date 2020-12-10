CADILLAC — A 53-year-old Cadillac man faces up to 30 years in prison on a methamphetamine-related offense he was arraigned on in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Opey Fleming was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on July 10 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the offense due to a previous conviction in 1991 for attempted delivery of marijuana in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court, court records indicate.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Fleming faces up to 30 years in prison and/or $45,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Fleming is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Fleming was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Dec. 15.
