CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man is facing a potential life sentence after he was charged with multiple offenses Wednesday in 84th District Court including one methamphetamine-related crime.
Samuel Ulysses House was charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and operating while license suspended, revoked, or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Aug. 18 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges.
If convicted, House faces up to life in prison due to the habitual offender enhancement.
The charges in question are only accusations. House is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 25.
