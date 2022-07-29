CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Cadillac man faced methamphetamine-related and driving offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Conner Asberry Hall was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on July 23 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted of the methamphetamine-related offense, Hall faces up to a potential life sentence.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Hall is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference is scheduled on Aug. 8.
