Cadillac man facing meth-related charge in Manistee County

 Photo courtesy of the Michigan State Police

MANISTEE — A 29-year-old Cadillac man was arrested in Manistee County on possession of methamphetamine and possibly heroin and is awaiting arraignment in 85th District Court.

At 5:10 p.m. on Friday, June 17, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle for several violations on Chicago Avenue near High Bridge Road in Wellston Township, according to a press release from the MSP.

The Cadillac man, who was the driver of the vehicle, was found to have a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police. Troopers also found suspected heroin, but police said due to the risk of exposure to Fentanyl, the substance was sent to the MSP Crime Lab for further analysis.

The 29-year-old driver was lodged in the Manistee County Jail pending his arraignment in district court.

