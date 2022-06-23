LAKE CITY — A 48-year-old Cadillac man faced a possible life sentence during his arraignment on a single methamphetamine-related offense in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court.
Heath Elhannon Markham was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense notice for his connection with an incident on June 19 in Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges which enhance the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Markham is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 10:35 p.m. on June 19, troopers from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle for a moving violation on West Kelly Road near South Blodgett Road in Lake Township, according to a release by the MSP. During the stop, police said the driver, later identified as Markham, was alleged to possess methamphetamine. He was arrested and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail pending his arraignment.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and Markham is scheduled to be back in court on July 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.