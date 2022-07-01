CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Cadillac man faced methamphetamine and weapons-related offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.

Adam Michael Warner was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, possession of a dangerous weapon, miscellaneous, metallic knuckles, carrying a concealed weapon and operating a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on May 26 in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, enhancing the potential sentence by twice the maximum.

If convicted, Warner faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $60,000 in fines on the methamphetamine offense and up to 10 years in prison or $5,000 in fines on the weapons offenses.

The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Warner is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 5.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.

