CADILLAC — A 66-year-old Cadillac man was arraigned recently in 84th District Court for his alleged connection with two stalking charges.
Ricky Eugene Sharp was charged with one count each of aggravated stalking and stalking for his connection with incidents on or between the dates of Aug. 16-Aug. 25 in Selma Township. If convicted, Sharp faces five in prison and/or fines as high as $10,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Sharp is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 1.
