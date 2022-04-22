CADILLAC — A 41-year-old Cadillac man faced a possible life sentence during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court on a single methamphetamine-related offense.
Druce Andrew Hill was charged with possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense, for his connection with an incident on Dec. 10 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence to 15 years or up to life in prison depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
If convicted, Hill faces a potential life sentence.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Hill is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 26.
