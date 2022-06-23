CADILLAC — A Cadillac man faced a methamphetamine-related offense during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court that could result in a life sentence if convicted.
Druce Andrew Hill entered a not guilty plea to one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Dec. 10 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges which enhance the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
If convicted, Hill faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Hill is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
