CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Cadillac man faced an assault-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th Circuit Court.
Justin Marshall Mongar was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation for his connection with incidents on March 11 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence to either 15 years or life in prison depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, Mongar faces a potential life sentence.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Mongar is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 19.
