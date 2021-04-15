CADILLAC — A 51-year-old Cadillac man faced a potential life sentence during his recent arraignment on a domestic violence offense in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Gregory Ray Miller Jr. entered a not guilty plea to one count of domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on March 19 in Selma Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which enhances the maximum sentence to life in prison when the primary offense carries a sentence of five years or more in prison.
If convicted, Miller Jr. faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Miller Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.