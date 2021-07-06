CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Cadillac man faced a methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Michael Anthony Ross was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on April 5 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum penalty to a potential life sentence due to the original charge being punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Ross is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 6.
