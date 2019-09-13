Cadillac man facing potential life sentence for stealing car stereo

CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Cadillac man is facing a single charge in 84th District Court alleging he stole a car stereo.
Raymond Lee Cubitt was charged with one count of larceny from a motor vehicle, a car stereo, for his connection with an incident occurring on or between the dates of June 15 -June 19 in Selma Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Cubitt faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Cubitt is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.