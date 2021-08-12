CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man entered not guilty pleas to multiple criminal sexual conduct offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Jesse Martin entered pleas of not guilty to charges of first-degree CSC multiple variables and fourth-degree CSC multiple variables for his connection with an incident on May 22 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum penalty up to life in prison when the primary offense is punishable by five or more years.
If convicted, Martin faces up to life in prison on the first-degree CSC offense and up to 15 years incarceration on the fourth-degree CSC offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Martin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court continued a personal recognizance bond.
