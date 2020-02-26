Cadillac man facing potential life sentences for 2 CSC offenses

CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Cadillac man faced two potential life sentences after he was recently charged in 28th Circuit Court with two separate criminal sexual conduct offenses.
Kyle Lee Nyberg entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of first-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 or older for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2015-Dec. 31, 2015 in Manton. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison.
He also entered a not guilty plea to a second count of first-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 or older for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2017-Dec. 31, 2017 in Manton. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge.
The habitual offender enhancement was due to previous convictions of police officer assault, resist or obstruct in January 2006, attempted first-degree child abuse and failure to comply with the sex offenders registry both from February 2000.
In both cases, he faces up to life in prison.
The charges in question in both cases are only accusations. Nyberg is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
