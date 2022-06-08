CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Cadillac man faced charges in 84th District Court and a possible prison sentence related to an incident where he allegedly assaulted, resisted or obstructed police.
Devin Alan Bell was charged with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of attempted peace officer disarming of a non-firearm for his connection with an incident on June 4 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
If convicted of any charges, Bell faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Bell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on June 14.
