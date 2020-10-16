CADILLAC — A 22-year-old Cadillac man is facing multiple weapons offenses after his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Tristen Lee Walker was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, and carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, while under the influence of alcoholic liquor for his connection with an incident on Oct. 10 in Cadillac. If convicted, Walker faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines and mandatory forfeiture of the weapon.
The charges in question are only accusations. Walker is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Court set bond at $25,000 cash or surety, and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Oct. 20.
