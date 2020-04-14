CADILLAC — He was a little young to do the shopping.
Gerald Deer, 75, of Cadillac was nine weeks old in November 1944.
That's when his ration book was issued. His family was living on a farm south of Grand Ledge in Eaton County, and his mother, EvaBelle Deer, saved the stamps for him, which he now has.
When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Deer's brother started joking on Facebook about rationing. So Deer dug out the old ration books and shared them online.
Ration books were filled with stamp-like coupons. Items cost a certain number of the stamps, and once you'd used up your stamps for the month, you couldn't but more. That limited people to buying only so many of any one kind of item a month—if you could find it at all.
"It was a tough time to find things," Deer said, reflecting on stories his sisters, who were born in 1940, told him about the World War II years.
Deer sees a parallel to the COVID-19 outbreak and the World War II years, though he speculated that people are hoarding and that there aren't true shortages happening.
Deer shared pictures of the ration stamps on Facebook and with the Cadillac News.
He said there's another parallel between history and the current pandemic.
In 1918, EvaBelle, who was born in 1913, was living in Mancelona with her family during the Spanish Flu pandemic.
Most of the household and family and friends were all sick. The beds were full and there was no place for EvaBelle to sleep, Deer recalled of the story his mother told him.
"And there wasn't any more beds left. So Grandma put two chairs together for her to sleep on. That's how she slept at night, asleep between two chairs," Deer said.
