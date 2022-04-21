CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Cadillac man recently was found guilty of three offenses during his jury trial in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Malachi Alonzo Dershem was found guilty by a jury of his peers on two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied. The charge involving the suspended license also includes a second or subsequent offense notice, which was not deliberated by the jury.
Whether Dershem is sentenced on that charge enhancement will be determined by the court at sentencing. It will be the same for a habitual offender fourth offense notice.
The charges Dershem faced were for his connection with an incident on Dec. 30 in Haring Township. When he is sentenced, Dershem faces up to 15 years in prison as a result of the habitual offender enhancement.
