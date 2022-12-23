LAKE CITY — A 48-year-old Cadillac man will face a possible prison sentence after a jury of his peers found him guilty of a single methamphetamine-related offense in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Heath Elhannon Markham was convicted by the jury during a one-day trial of possession of methamphetamine. The jury deliberated for roughly 15 minutes before they came back to the courtroom with its verdict.
When Markham is sentenced he could be sentenced by the court on multiple enhancements including a second or subsequent offense notice connected to the possession offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice. The case against him stemmed from an incident on June 19 in Lake Township. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13.
At 10:35 p.m. on June 19, troopers from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle for a moving violation on West Kelly Road near South Blodgett Road in Lake Township, according to a release by the MSP. During the stop, police said the driver, later identified as Markham, was alleged to possess methamphetamine. He was arrested and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail pending his arraignment.
