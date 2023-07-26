Cadillac man found guilty of gun offenses in 2021 has appeal denied

LANSING — A 34-year-old Cadillac man recently had his appeal of jury convictions to multiple weapons-related offenses denied by the State of Michigan Court of Appeals.
Adam John Zawacki appealed his jury trial convictions of discharging a weapon from a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and reckless use of a firearm for his connection with an incident on May 26, 2021, in Cherry Grove Township. After the conviction, Zawacki was sentenced as a second-offense habitual offender to three to 15 years for discharging a weapon from a motor vehicle, 1.5 to 7.5 years for carrying a concealed weapon and 93 days in jail for reckless use of a firearm.
Zawacki’s appeal first argued that he was denied effective assistance of counsel when his defense counsel did not order a ballistic report and hire a firearms expert.
Alternatively, Zawacki’s appeal requested the appellate court remand for a Ginther hearing. Claims of ineffective assistance of counsel present mixed questions of fact and law. Factual findings are reviewed for clear error, while questions of law are reviewed de novo. Findings of fact are “clearly erroneous if the appellate court is definitely and firmly convinced that the trial court made a mistake. Because no evidentiary hearing was held in the trial court, the appellate court’s review is limited to errors apparent from the record.
Zawacki’s appeal argues that his trial counsel should have hired a firearms expert to determine whether the statements of the witnesses aligned with the placement of the shell casings found near his car. However, while Zawacki speculates that a ballistics report and firearms expert would have offered favorable evidence to the defense, he has failed to make an offer of proof as to the content of such testimony.
The court’s unpublished opinion states speculation does not support an ineffective assistance claim, nor does it warrant remand for a Ginther hearing. The opinion also states that Zawacki failed to show that the defense counsel was ineffective or that remand was justified.
The court’s opinion also stated in the absence of expert evidence, defense counsel argued that the two witnesses’ testimonies were unreliable given inconsistencies with each other’s testimony and the location of the shell casings. Again, the opinion stated it is unknown whether expert evidence regarding the shell casings would have supported the defense counsel’s argument. Both the prosecution and defense witnesses testified that gunshots were fired while the defendant and another person were fighting over the gun in an extended struggle. Three witnesses all testified that Zawacki shot the gun until the magazine was empty, all while another person tried to take the gun from him, according to the court’s written opinion.
In their written opinion, the appellate judges also stated the prosecution witnesses described the gun as being in various places and shot in different directions, which is more or less consistent with shell casings being found around the car. It is therefore unlikely that expert testimony would have made a difference at the defendant’s trial, according to the written opinion.
The central question, in this case, was who had the gun and fired it, Zawacki or the person who was struggling with him, and any inconsistencies between the location of the gun as testified to by the prosecution witnesses and the found shell casings would not necessarily be damaging, let alone fatal, to the prosecution’s case, according to the appellate court’s written opinion.
While the defense witnesses testified that the man Zawacki was struggling with had the gun, the written opinion stated they were both impeached by their prior statements to the contrary.
A witness in the case had previously told the officers Zawacki had the gun, and he admitted at trial that he told his wife on the phone that he did fire the gun to keep three people at bay. The opinion also states Zawacki also admitted that he had conversations with his wife in which he attempted to convince her to state that she was with him during the incident. Zawacki also admitted that he asked his wife to convince a witness to testify it was someone else who had the gun.
For these reasons, even if the defense counsel’s performance was deficient for any of the reasons claimed by Zawacki, the appellate court’s opinion said he cannot show a reasonable probability of a different outcome at trial. For the aforementioned reasons, Zawacki failed to establish that he was denied effective assistance of counsel and the appellate court denied his request for a Ginther hearing.
Zawacki also argued that the trial court erred by assessing 25 points to offense variable 1, which the appellate judges disagreed with. That offense variable is related to aggravated use of a weapon and is assessed at 25 points if “[a] firearm was discharged at or toward a human being . . . .” MCL 777.31(1)(a).
Zawacki argued that the assessment of 25 points was not supported by any evidence that he discharged a gun at or toward a human being.
The prosecution, on the other hand, maintained that the trial court properly assessed 25 points based on witness testimony. The witness testified that Zawacki shot the gun “in the direction of [his] house” while he was inside watching a baseball game and later as he ran toward the defendant’s car. When later asked to confirm that those shots were aimed toward his home, the witness answered, “Just down in that general direction.”
In addition to that testimony, a different witness testified that, as he tried to restrain Zawacki by putting him in a choke hold from behind, Zawacki reached with the weapon in his right hand around the witness and fired the gun out the driver’s side door. The appellate court judges agreed with the prosecution that this was sufficient evidence to uphold the trial court’s scoring. While Zawacki didn’t discharge the firearm directly at a person, he did fire shots in close proximity or the general direction of two people.
Zawacki also argued that, in scoring OV 1 at 25 points, the trial court considered “acquitted conduct” at sentencing in violation of his due process rights. In this case, Zawacki argued that his acquittal of felonious assault precluded the trial court from finding that he discharged a firearm at a witness. While it appears highly likely that the jury acquitted Zawacki of felonious assault against the witness based on self-defense, this did not preclude a scoring of OV 1 as to other individuals when Zawacki was convicted of a shooting offense.
Accordingly, the court’s opinion found because Zawacki’s discharge of a firearm related both to acquitted and convicted charges, the trial court was permitted to consider such conduct when it scored OV 1. It would be inconsistent to conclude that the trial court was precluded from finding that Zawacki discharged a firearm toward a person when the jury necessarily found that he endangered another person by discharging a weapon.
The appellate court’s opinion states the trial court did not improperly rely on acquitted conduct in scoring OV 1. Because the record supported the trial court’s finding that Zawacki discharged a gun toward another individual, it did not err by assessing 25 points for OV 1.
Around 6:30 p.m. May 26, 2021, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Cadillac Police Department all converged on the location after reports of shots fired were made to Wexford County Central Dispatch.
A May 2021 press release from the MSP said a 63-year-old man, a 42-year-old man, and a 36-year-old man, all from Cadillac, were fighting with Zawacki over a 9mm handgun. Police said at the time of the incident that MSP troopers arrived on the scene of the Cherry Grove Township cabins around 6:25 p.m. to find one of the other Cadillac men had pinned down Zawacki.
Preliminary information showed the 36-year-old man was approached by Zawacki after he saw him near his ex-girlfriend’s cabin. Police said that is when Zawacki pulled out the handgun and the victim told him not to point the gun at him. A struggle ensued and several rounds were fired, but not necessarily at anyone, according to police.
At that point, police said two other men living in nearby cabins came out to assist the 36-year-old and when police arrived, they had Zawacki subdued and were holding him down. Troopers detained all four men until they could piece together what had happened.
Zawacki was arrested and taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital to be checked for injuries and the 42-year-old had bite marks on his fingers from the altercation. The 42-year-old, however, refused medical attention, police said.
At some point in the struggle, the ex-girlfriend came out of her cabin and picked up the handgun to remove it from the incident to keep someone from using it.
In November 2021, Zawacki was sentenced to between 22 months and five years in prison with 166 days credit and between 22 months and four years in prison with 166 days credit for guilty pleas to carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon, a 9mm pistol, respectively. The sentence was related to the May 2021 case and a previous plea he accepted.
Zawacki, however, was allowed to withdraw his plea because the court exceeded a previous sentencing agreement. As a result, the case went to trial in December 2021. He was sentenced in January 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.