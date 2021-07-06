Cadillac man found guilty of several offenses by jury of his peers

CADILLAC — For the first time in more than nine months, Wexford County held a jury trial in 28th Circuit Court.
On Thursday, a Wexford County jury convicted Gordon Doyle Diehl, 50, of Cadillac unlawful imprisonment, second-degree home invasion, weapons — using a self-defense spray device and assault or assault and battery for his connection with an incident on Jan. 23 in Cadillac. The jury, however, found Diehl not guilty of charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, a pistol, and felony firearms. Sentencing will occur at a later date and it had not been scheduled as of Friday.
When his sentencing is scheduled, he faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $20,000 for the unlawful imprisonment conviction and up to 15 years and/or $3,000 for the home invasion conviction.
According to a press release issued by the Cadillac Police Department earlier this year, officers were dispatched at around 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 23 to West Bremer Street. The caller was a 44-year-old Cadillac man who reported he had been attacked by a neighbor with weapons and restrained in his home. The victim managed to call the police on his cell phone and once police responded, he identified his attacker as Diehl.
Cadillac Police and Wexford County sheriff’s deputies went to a nearby home and made contact with Diehl. He was taken into custody and lodged at the Wexford County Jail until his January arraignment.
The victim was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital emergency room for injuries related to this attack. The victim sustained bumps and bruises and a broken ankle. He also said the two neighbors had "differences" in the past, but before the Jan. 23 incident, no complaint was filed by either party.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins finished his closing statements around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday before the jury deliberated for about an hour. The jury returned Thursday morning and deliberated for about 2.5 hours before reaching their verdict, according to Nyman.
On June 22, the State Court Administrator’s Office for the Michigan Supreme Court moved all courts to Phase 4 in the return to full pre-pandemic capacity. Nyman said she felt the trial process was smooth despite the long layoff due to the pandemic.
"With the restrictions lifted the jury selection was better than before because we could fit more people in the courtroom," Nyman said. "We still had jury panels in waves, but moving forward, we will summon everyone at once. I don't think there was any rust and I think everyone was prepared for it."
On Oct. 5, former 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman signed and released the court system’s parameters for conducting in-person jury proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic through various administrative orders. On Oct. 13, jury selection for the first trial occurred in Wexford County before the pandemic started. The following week, the 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County was scheduled to have a jury trial.
To hold a trial, the courts worked with the health department to determine if it created an excessive public health risk, which was determined by several metrics.
Just as quickly as the trials restarted, they were delayed.
It was announced on Nov. 2 the second jury trial since the shutdown was adjourned per a recommendation from District Health Department No. 10. Since that adjournment, no trials have been held until last week.
