CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Cadillac man was found not guilty of a home invasion offense by a jury of his peers in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court after a two-day trial.
Kyle Duane Dickinson was found not guilty of second-degree home invasion stemming from his alleged connection with an incident on Sept. 24, 2021, in Cadillac. The home invasion was alleged to have occurred at a residence on Shore Lane.
It took the jury roughly two hours to come back with the not guilty verdict. Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said the jury started its deliberations at 3:21 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15. Nyman said the jury returned twice to the courtroom before rending its verdict and at one point it was believed they might not be able to come to a consensus.
Nyman said the first time the jury returned to the courtroom, it had been roughly an hour since they started deliberations. She said the jury informed the court they were having trouble agreeing on a verdict. It was at that point, that 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore read the instructions regarding a deadlocked jury, according to Nyman.
The jury left to continue its deliberations but returned the second time right before 5 p.m. without a verdict. Once again, Nyman said the jury was having issues reaching a verdict agreement. At that point, Elmore read the elements needed to have a guilty verdict for second-degree home invasion. After that, they returned to deliberate.
Nyman said they were in deliberations for a few minutes before they returned to the courtroom, but this time with a not guilty verdict.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.