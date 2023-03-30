LANSING — A Cadillac man, convicted by a Wexford County jury in September 2021, recently had his appeal regarding court fines denied by the Michigan Court of Appeals.
Jacob Brack Nolan was sentenced in September 2021 to 300 days in jail with 172 days credit and 30 days in jail with 172 days credit after he was found guilty by a jury of his peers to charges of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and trespassing, respectively. He also was found guilty by the court of a habitual offender fourth offense notice.
In addition to jail, he was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and fees. The charges stemmed from his connection with an incident on April 1, 2021, in Cadillac.
In his appeal, did not challenge his convictions but rather argued the $300 in court costs and the statute under which those fines were imposed, MCL 769.1k(I)(b)(iii), are not valid or facially unconstitutional. For that reason, he seeks for those court costs to be removed. Since Nolan’s arguments have already been squarely addressed and rejected by the appellate court, the judges found they don’t warrant appellate relief.
In particular, the court pointed out that Nolan’s arguments in the appeal have been considered and rejected by the appellate court in People v Johnson, 336 Mich App 688; 971 NW2d 692 (2021), lv gtd 509 Mich 1094 (2022). Although the Michigan Supreme Court has granted leave to appeal in that case, it doesn’t diminish the precedential effect of a published opinion of the court of appeals per MCR 7.215(C)(2).
The majority in Johnson rejected, in turn, Nolan’s specific arguments that the statute gave trial judges a financial incentive to see to it that criminal defendants are convicted; that the trial court’s discretion to impose costs was unfettered; that trial courts had any kind of control over the revenues collected by the statute or that trial judges were even paid out of those revenues; that anecdotes about some trial judges feeling pressured to fund their own courts established that the statute was facially unconstitutional; and that the statute violated the separation of powers by interfering with the trial court’s duty of impartiality.
Nolan again argues that Johnson was wrongly decided, but because that case was decided after Nov. 1, 1990, and it has not been reversed or modified, the appellate court must follow that previous majority decision.
The appellate court is considered an error-correcting court and generally defers to the supreme court regarding possible significant departures from established law. That means the supreme court is ultimately responsible for supervising the operation of the courts in Michigan.
For that reason, the appellate court stated through its unpublished written opinion, dated March 23, Nolan did not establish he is entitled to appellate relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.