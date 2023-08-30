CADILLAC — Every day is full of challenges for Michael Benefiel.
Walking, for instance, is one of Benefiel’s biggest challenges. Before he even attempts it, he will sit at the edge of his bed and do a number of stretches. To reduce pain, a staff member of Select Specialty Hospital in Grand Rapids will massage his feet.
“It’s hard to get them to cooperate,” Benefiel’s said in regard to his feet, which suffered nerve damage in a fire at his Wright Street home on March 25.
From his bedside, a hospital staff member will use a special belt to help Benefiel stand up. Once on his feet, he will stay that way for 30 seconds to a minute at a time. He’ll repeat this exercise five times.
If he has enough energy left over after the standing exercise, he’ll attempt to walk around the room a little bit with the help of a walker. It hurts but he forces himself to push through the pain.
Benefiel also is learning how to swallow food again.
Due to smoke inhalation, Benefiel’s throat was severely damaged and he is unable to swallow certain foods.
In the next couple of weeks, specialists will be testing various liquids and soft foods, such as pudding, to find out what he can handle.
It might be hard to believe, but Benefiel’s condition today is a major improvement over just a few weeks ago, when he wasn’t even able to get out of bed.
Today, he can get into a wheelchair and go outside. The first time he was able to do this after being in a coma and bedridden for months was an amazing experience for Benefiel.
“Now I can go look at the sky,” Benefiel said. “It really puts a smile on your face.”
Seeing his family also puts a smile on his face.
“They come as often as they can,” Benefiel said, “even though they’re an hour and a half away.”
Two weeks from now, Benefiel said he’s hoping to transition to a different facility — possibly in Traverse City, which is closer to home — to begin full intensive physical rehabilitation.
In about a month or so, Benefiel said it’s possible he’ll be able to return to Cadillac, where he’ll stay with his uncles until he’s able to recover more fully.
His Wright Street home no longer is fit for habitation, Benefiel said, given how much damage it sustained in the fire.
Benefiel said he remembers everything about what happened the night of March 25.
He didn’t have to work the next day, so he remembers being happy about sleeping in for a change. He went to bed and was fully asleep when an explosion rocked the house, and a part of the roof over his bedroom collapsed on top of him, waking him instantly.
“It hit me on the back,” Benefiel said about the collapsed roof. “The pain was awful.”
When he was awakened, Benefiel realized what was happening and was able to escape from underneath the piece of roof that fell on his back. He then grabbed his dog, Whitney, and ran downstairs, all the while avoiding flames as best he could.
He got outside the house but realized that Whitney was still inside, so he ran back to get her. Whitney was in the furnace room, and Benefiel had to run through a house full of flames and smoke to find her. The second trip into the house contributed significantly to the injuries that Benefiel sustained.
“I couldn’t let her die though,” Benefiel said.
Whitney lived for about a week after the fire but eventually passed away from her injuries.
When firefighters arrived at the house, they discovered Benefiel outside. Benefiel said he remembers talking to EMS personnel for a few minutes in the ambulance, then nothing. He said he thinks he must have passed out in shock.
For the next 52 days, Benefiel was in an induced coma. When he woke up, he was scared and confused.
The first month and a half after Benefiel woke up was “pure hell,” he said. Everything caused him immense pain, even simple actions such as rolling over in bed. He couldn’t urinate without a catheter, or control his bowels.
Eventually, however, Benefiel said he grew accustomed to his new routine, which helped to ease his misery.
“I just had to buckle down and get ready for it,” Benefiel said.
When investigators spoke to Benefiel after the fire, he said they told him that one of their theories about the cause of the explosion was that a valve had come off the furnace, which was leaking gas. The gas somehow ignited and an explosion occurred.
Cadillac Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff on Monday told the Cadillac News that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Benefiel’s long-term health prospects are good, all things considered. He said doctors have told him he’ll likely regain all his prior functions, although he might have lower stamina for a while due to the damage his lungs sustained. He said his tailbone, where the piece of roof landed, will be sore for a while.
Through all the pain and challenges of recovery, Benefiel said he feels very fortunate to be alive.
“I’m thankful for how I got out,” Benefiel said. “It gave me a second chance at life.”
Benefiel said the experience also have given him a completely different outlook on life.
“Before it happened, I was acting like a kid without a single care in the world,” Benefiel said. “Feeling like I’m invincible and not caring about others. I learned that I need to slow down and I need to care about others.”
Benefiel said his needs are taken care of, thanks to his family and his medical insurance. He said he wouldn’t feel comfortable taking any kind of financial aid from a stranger but encourages people to donate to the Wexford County Animal Shelter. He said people can also check out his family’s business, Threads North, at 111 N. Mitchell St. in downtown Cadillac.
