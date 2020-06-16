Cadillac man has request denied by appeals court

LANSING — A 35-year-old Cadillac man serving a prison sentence for a probation violation stemming from a 2018 felonious assault conviction had his appeal denied by the Michigan Court of Appeals.
Robert Joseph Seals was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a 2-3 inch diameter tree branch, after an incident on or about April 29, 2018, in South Branch Township. A habitual offender, second offense notice was added to the charge. He was convicted on Sept. 25, 2018, of felonious assault after a jury trial. In the case, Seals was convicted after it was determined he assaulted his neighbor by striking him a couple of times with part of a tree branch.
He was sentenced in November 2018 to 180 days in jail with five days credited after a jury found him guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, a tree branch, and the court found him guilty of a habitual offender second offense. He also was given 24 months probation. He filed his claim of appeal in November 2018.
In December 2019, Seals was sentenced to 20 months-4 years in prison for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from the felonious assault conviction. Despite being sentenced to the probation violation, the assault with a dangerous weapon conviction was on appeal with the court of appeals.
The violation occurred when Seals was charged with possession of child sexually abusive material, which he pleaded guilty to and was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 50 days credited late last year.
THE APPEAL CLAIMS
Seals' appeal argues multiple points including prosecutorial error and ineffective assistance of counsel.
Seals first argued that the admission of evidence of the derogatory remarks against the victim, including testimony and photographs, "violated the parties’ prior stipulation to limit the trial testimony to the events of the day of the alleged assault." He also argued that the prosecutor's decision to offer this evidence was a prosecutorial error.
The court of appeals, however, disagreed.
During Seals September 2018 trial, the appeal court judges said defense counsel objected to the admission of the challenged evidence based on relevance, and the objection was overruled. However, the judges also noted defense counsel did not raise any other objections to the evidence and did not seek a curative instruction. Therefore, Seals' argument is and was "unpreserved."
The judges said a prosecutor has the right to introduce evidence that he or she legitimately believes will be accepted by the trial court, as long as the attempt does not prejudice the defendant. In this case, the judges stated there was no indication the evidence was not offered in good faith and the prosecutor indicated the evidence was introduced to corroborate the defendant’s statements.
The record confirms this and Seals did not otherwise explain how the admission of this evidence violated the stipulation, according to the judges.
Seals also argued his defense counsel’s decision not to object on the basis the evidence violated the stipulation amounted to ineffective assistance of counsel, and that counsel was also ineffective because the defendant did not testify at trial.
Again, the court of appeals disagreed.
The effective assistance of counsel is a basic right enjoyed by criminal defendants under both the United States and Michigan Constitutions.
To have a new trial, a defendant must show that counsel's performance fell below an objective standard of reasonableness and if not for counsel's "deficient performance," the outcome of the trial would have been different, according to People v Trakhtenberg, 493 Mich 38, 47; 826 NW2d 136 (2102).
To prove that, the judges stated a defendant must "identify the acts or omissions of counsel that are alleged not to have been the result of reasonable professional judgment." Then the appeals court judges must determine whether, in light of the circumstances, those identified acts or omissions were outside the wide range of professionally competent assistance.
There is a strong presumption that defense counsel’s representation falls within the wide range of reasonable professional assistance. The judges also said they "cannot substitute our judgment for that of counsel regarding matters of trial strategy, nor will we assess counsel’s competence with the benefit of hindsight."
Regarding the derogatory remarks, the judges said Seals did not show the evidence violated the stipulation, nor has the defendant shown that the exclusion of this evidence would have changed the outcome at trial. In his closing argument, the judges said the defense counsel referenced these remarks to suggest a self-defense theory on the defendant’s behalf. The decision to limit his objection to relevance as well as his subsequent reliance on this evidence to present a defense argument show that this was a matter of trial strategy, according to the judges. Seals failed to demonstrate that pursuing this strategy was outside of the range of reasonable professional assistance, according to the judges.
Seals also asserted his counsel was ineffective because he counseled him not to testify. Seals' claims that there was minimal risk in having him testify, and that because the prosecution’s case was lacking in physical evidence, counsel should have responded by having him testify so that he could contest the prosecution’s case. This argument, however, was unpersuasive, according to the judges.
The judges said in the order there was more than sufficient evidence presented at trial to allow the jury to find the defendant guilty of felonious assault. All of this evidence also corroborated the victim’s testimony. Seals' argument also ignores the fact that, as a matter of trial strategy, there is any number of possible reasons that counsel may have reasonably advised the defendant to refrain from testifying, according to the judges.
Rather than subject Seals to cross-examination, counsel opted to present his mother’s testimony, who testified that she observed and photographed Seals' injuries — a red mark on his arm, which was visible in a photograph, along with two lumps on his head, which were not visible in a photograph.
The defense counsel challenged the victim’s credibility and contested the prosecution’s proofs. As a result, Seals failed to overcome the presumption that counsel’s advice that he not testify was sound trial strategy, according to the judges.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said in the appeal Seals argued that his reference to the signs was an error.
"It was not. The signs were present the day of the assault and made part of the police report," Elmore said.
Seals also argued his defense counsel's representation was constitutionally ineffective for not objecting to the references. The Michigan Court of Appeals denied the appeal and affirmed the conviction, Elmore said.
"Those signs were statement of motive and intent. As noted by the court, the evidence of the signs was offered in good faith," Elmore said. "Moreover, there was sufficient evidence to support the conviction, including Seals saying, 'I’ve got you now,' just before assaulting the victim."
