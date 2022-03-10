CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man already serving a prison sentence is awaiting additional incarceration after a jury of his peers convicted him of a felony count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
A jury found Jonathan David Cook guilty of the charge after less than 20 minutes of deliberation, according to Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins. The one-day trial had Cook convicted by a jury after the jurors heard testimony from the sole witness and after watching a portion of the trooper’s dashcam.
Wiggins said the evidence demonstrated that after being placed in handcuffs, Cook ran for approximately 200 yards before being tackled by the only trooper on the scene. During the altercation between Cook and the trooper, Wiggins said the trooper was kicked in the face and the Cadillac man continued to resist the trooper for roughly 15 minutes.
Eventually, Wiggins said the trooper deployed his Taser to subdue Cook.
“The situation that Mr. Cook created was of his own doing and went far beyond anything that a law enforcement officer should have to be faced with,” Wiggins said.
Cook was scheduled to stand trial last month on the single felony but had it delayed after the Wexford County Courthouse closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions.
In October, Cook was sentenced to 17 months to 20 years in prison with 294 days credit after he pleaded no contest for violating his probation because he was charged with police officer assault, resist or obstruct. His probation was connected to Cook’s previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.