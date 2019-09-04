Cadillac man has weapons charge dismissed by prosecutor

CADILLAC — The 46-year-old Cadillac man who was arraigned with a single weapons offense last month in 84th District Court is no longer facing the charge.
Douglas Louis Nye was charged last month with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a "Jolt" electric cattle prod in his 2014 Ford pickup truck for his connection with an incident on July 24 in Clam Lake Township, court records indicate. Recently, a motion for Nolle Prsequi was sought by Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore. It was signed Tuesday by 84th District Court Judge Audrey Van Alst.
The reason given for the dismissal was "further prosecution not in the interest of justice."
A nolle prosequi is a formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor of all or part of a suit or action. If convicted of the weapons charge, Nye faced up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.