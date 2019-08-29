Cadillac man headed to prison after conviction for selling meth

CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Cadillac man is headed to prison after he was sentenced on multiple methamphetamine-related charges and a probation violation in 28th Circuit Court.
Richard Al VanNatter was sentenced to between 4-20 years in prison with 166 days credited for a guilty plea to delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. Also, he was sentenced to 365 days incarceration with 166 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense. Again, VanNatter was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees.
He also was sentenced to 365 days with 168 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to failure to register as a sex offender. The original charge associated with the probation violation dates back to 2017 when VanNatter was sentenced on the sex offender registry charge to 180 days in jail and 12 months probation.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said he works with the Traverse Narcotics Team to improve the community and in the case involving VanNatter they were able to convict two dealers connected to four separate files.
"Our felony prison commitment rate is up in Wexford County based on our team's aggressive and tactical approach on drug dealers and repeat offenders," he said. "Prison is expensive, but we are rarely sending simply users to prison. The public and social costs for not being aggressive are even higher."
