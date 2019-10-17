Cadillac man headed to prison after drug convictions

CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Cadillac man is headed to prison after he was sentenced for multiple drug-related convictions in 28th Circuit Court.
Corry Russell Sisson was sentenced to 3-20 years in prison for a guilty plea to the delivery of methamphetamine. He also was sentenced to 134 days with 134 days credited for guilty pleas to maintaining a drug house or vehicle and possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams.
In addition to incarceration, Sission was ordered to pay $334 in fines and fees, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection of those fines and fees also may begin while Sisson is incarcerated.
He also was sentenced to 78 days in jail with 78 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of heroin less than 25 grams. Sisson was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole. Similar to the sentence of the other case, the collection may begin while Sisson is incarcerated.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said drugs do not impact just the user. Demand triggers a growing supply of dealers and users who then sell and exchange with one another. "We want and do give people second chances; however, there comes a time when those who thwart those chances just need to go to prison," Elmore said. "We appreciate that addiction is difficult to overcome. There are options available. Rehabilitation starts and ends with the individual.‘
In June, Sisson stood mute in the circuit court to one count each of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, maintaining a drug vehicle second or subsequent offense and possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on June 2 in Haring Township.
Sisson originally was charged with one count of delivery or manufacture of heroin less than 50 grams second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on March 31 in Springville Township. If convicted, Sisson faced up to 40 years in prison and/or fines as high as $50,000.
