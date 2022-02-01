CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac man will spend at least the next three years in prison after a jury of his peers found him guilty of multiple weapons offenses during his December trial.
Adam John Zawacki was sentenced to between three and 15 years in prison with 250 days credit after he was found guilty by a jury of discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and between 1.5 and 7.5 years in prison with 250 days credit for the jury’s conviction to a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. He also has a condition related to his carrying a concealed weapons conviction for mandatory forfeiture of the weapon.
He finally was sentenced to 93 days incarceration with 250 days credit after the jury found him guilty of reckless use of a firearm. He also was sentenced as a habitual offender. The convictions all relate to Zawacki’s connection with an incident on May 26 in Cherry Grove Township.
The jury, however, found Zawacki not guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm and brandishing a firearm in public.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said Zawacki’s actions on May 26 were inexcusable as he put many lives at risk with his behavior. He said it likely was the actions of innocent bystanders who helped to subdue Zawacki until law enforcement arrived that no one was shot and killed during this incident.
“We have gotten to a point in society, it feels, that people do not respect firearms. To many, they are something to be played with and flashed about much like a toy,” Wiggins said. “I hope this sentence sends a message that this type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated.”
In November, Zawacki was sentenced to between 22 months and five years in prison with 166 days credit and between 22 months and four years in prison with 166 days credit for guilty pleas to carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon, a 9mm pistol, respectively. The sentence was related to the May 26 case and a previous plea he accepted.
Zawacki, however, was allowed to withdraw his plea because the court exceeded a previously agreed upon sentencing agreement. As a result, the case went to trial.
Around 6:30 p.m. May 26, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Cadillac Police Department all converged on the location after reports of shots fired were made to Wexford County Central Dispatch. A May press release from the MSP said a 63-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, all from Cadillac, were fighting with Zawacki over a 9mm handgun.
Police said at the time of the incident that MSP troopers arrived on the scene of the Cherry Grove Township cabins around 6:25 p.m. to find one of the other Cadillac men had pinned down Zawacki.
He said preliminary information showed the 36-year-old man was approached by Zawacki after he saw him near his ex-girlfriend’s cabin. Police said that is when Zawacki pulled out the handgun and the victim told him not to point the gun at him. A struggle ensued and several rounds were fired, but not necessarily at anyone, according to police.
At that point, police said two other men living in nearby cabins came out to assist the 36-year-old and when police arrived, they had Zawacki subdued and were holding him down. Troopers detained all four men until they could piece together what had happened.
Zawacki was arrested and taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital to be checked for injuries and the 42-year-old had bite marks on his fingers from the altercation. The 42-year-old, however, refused medical attention, police said.
At some point in the struggle, the ex-girlfriend came out of her cabin and picked up the handgun to remove it from the incident to keep someone from using it.
