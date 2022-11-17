CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man is headed to prison after he accepted a plea in October for his part in the dealing of two different types of drugs during recent proceedings in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Nicholas Charles Palazzolo was sentenced to at least 70 months in prison and up to 30 years in prison after he entered a guilty plea to a charge of delivering or manufacturing methamphetamine. He also was sentenced to at least two years in prison and up to six years for a guilty plea to delivering or manufacturing a schedule 4 narcotic, alprazolam.
Palazzolo was sentenced by the court as a second-offense habitual offender for his connection with an incident on Sept. 11, 2021, in Haring Township. The habitual offender second offense notice enhances the sentence by 1.5 times the maximum.
As part of his October plea, second or subsequent offense notices attached to the two drug-related offenses, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, a spring-loaded double-edged knife and baton, and habitual offender fourth offense notice were all dismissed.
Also as part of his sentence, Palazzolo was ordered to pay $266 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of his parole. Collection of those fines may begin while he is incarcerated. The sentences are to be served concurrently, court records indicate.
