CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac man accepted pleas connected with two methamphetamine-related cases during recent proceedings in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Justin Michael Lackie was sentenced to at least four years in prison and up to 20 years with 170 days credit for a guilty plea to delivery of methamphetamine and 170 days with 170 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of April 5, 2022, and April 15, 2022, in Selma Township. He also was ordered to pay $1,366 in fines and $120 in restitution.
Lackie also was sentenced to at least four years in prison with 20 years in prison with 170 days credit for a guilty plea to delivery of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on May 12, 2022, in Haring Township. He also was ordered to pay $1,358 in fines and $300 in restitution. Assessments in both cases are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
As part of both February pleas, a separate case stemming from an incident on May 27, 2022, involving additional drugs and weapons offenses, was dismissed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.