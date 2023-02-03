CADILLAC — A 66-year-old Cadillac man was sentenced to prison after a recent methamphetamine-related conviction in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Michael Steven Flynn was sentenced to at least 1.5 years in prison and up to 20 years in prison with nine days credit after he was found guilty by a jury of his peers on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. During his sentencing, he also was sentenced by the court with a second or subsequent offense notice enhancement on the offense.
Flynn also was ordered to pay $798 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Payments can begin while Flynn is in prison.
