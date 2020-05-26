CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac man is headed to prison after he was sentenced in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court for a new conviction and probation violations, but also is awaiting sentencing next month on a different file.
David Patrick-Samuel Cronkhite sentenced to 1.5-10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and operating while under the influence of a controlled substance, methamphetamine on March 27. Those two charges stemmed from an incident on Jan. 15 in Cadillac.
He also was sentenced to 23 months-10 years in prison for a probation violation to a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine and 23 months-five years in prison for a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to carrying a concealed weapon. He was originally sentenced to these offenses on June 24, 2019.
While he was out on bond awaiting sentencing for his connection with the Jan. 15 incident he was involved with another incident on April 10, according to Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore.
At about 4 p.m. April 10, Elmore said Cadillac City Police Department officers responded to a call on Riverside Street. Cronkhite fled a home and led officers on a foot chase, according to Elmore. As a result of this case, Cronkhite was charged with new charges of possession of methamphetamine and police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
He pleaded guilty to both offenses as well as being a habitual offender. He faces up to 15 years and likely will be sentenced for those convictions in June.
"Mr. Cronkhite has a long record of misdemeanor and felony convictions. The life of addiction is not pretty. We need better rehabilitation and treatment services locally," Elmore said. "I want to see people get help and lead better lives. This drug devastates the lives of users, their families, and others."
Although Elmore would like to see more services available to help people deal with their addictions, they are not. Until they are, options are limited and Elmore prefers to help defendants like Cronkhite by getting them off the streets and into jail or prison.
That way they can get the skills needed behind bars educationally or in work versus staying on the streets and killing themselves with drugs or found dead from an overdose.
Comments were sought from Cronkhite's defense counsel William Barnett, but no comment was given.
