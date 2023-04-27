CADILLAC — A 74-year-old Cadillac man is headed to prison after his recent sentencing in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Charles Edward Houde was sentenced to at least 16 months in prison and up to two years with four days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was sentenced to at least 23 months in prison and up to 10 years with four days credit for a guilty plea to fourth-degree CSC, force or coercion for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Dec. 4 and Dec. 7 in Cadillac.
As part of the plea, charges of third-degree CSC possession of a dangerous weapon, metallic knuckles, and a habitual offender fourth offense notice were dismissed at the recent sentencing.
In addition to his incarceration, Houde was ordered to pay $1,456 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of his parole. Collection of those fines may begin while he is incarcerated.
