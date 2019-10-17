Cadillac man headed to prison for meth, drug convictions

CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Cadillac man is headed to prison after he was sentenced in 28th Circuit Court for his part in a drug-related incident.
Raymond Lee Cubitt was sentenced to 28 months-15 years in prison with 121 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was sentenced to 21 months-3 years in prison for a guilty plea to possession of a non-narcotic, hydrocodone, with 121 days credited. He also was sentenced as a habitual offender by the court.
Cubitt also was ordered to pay $266 in fines and fees and those assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while Cubitt is in prison.
On March 1, Wexford County Sheriff deputies observed Cubitt who they knew had outstanding warrants, according to Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore. The arrest and subsequent search discovered Cubitt possessed illegal drugs, Elmore said.
He also said Cubitt has an extensive criminal history and last week was sentenced in the 84th District Court for a larceny case.
"We continue to aggressively prosecute drug cases. Mr. Cubitt has had several opportunities to learn from his crimes — 29 criminal cases and multiple efforts at rehabilitation," Elmore said. "At some point, prison is the best, if not only, option. Criminal law is not just about rehabilitation. It is also about punishment, deterrence, and protection of society.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.