CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Cadillac man was sentenced to prison after his methamphetamine-related conviction during a recent jury trial in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Victor Vincent Goulette was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison and up to 40 years with 165 days credit for a jury conviction of possession of methamphetamine on school or library property for his connection with incidents occurring on March 8 and March 9 in Cadillac. He also was sentenced by Judge Jason Elmore on a second or subsequent offense notice by the court and ordered to pay $858 in fines. Those fines are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while he is incarcerated.
While he was sentenced to possession of methamphetamine in a school zone offense, the jury also found Goulette guilty of a single charge of possession of methamphetamine. He, however, wasn’t sentenced on that charge.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said Elmore allowed for a directed verdict because Goulette was found guilty of the two possession of methamphetamine offenses by the jury, but it stemmed from the same incident. A directed verdict is a ruling entered by a trial judge after determining that there is no legally sufficient evidentiary basis for a reasonable jury to reach a different conclusion. The trial court may grant a directed verdict either sua sponte or upon a motion by either party.
This was discussed during the trial after the jury was dismissed and Elmore indicated he would address it at sentencing, according to Nyman.
During the trial, the jury deliberated for nearly two hours before coming back to the courtroom with its verdict against Goulette. The jury, however, found Goulette not guilty of the more serious charges of delivery of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
