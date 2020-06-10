Cadillac man heads to prison after drug conviction

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man is headed to prison after his recent sentencing in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court on a drug conviction.
Brian Leroy Harsh was sentenced to 16 months-20 years in prison after he he pleaded guilty in April to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and possession of morphine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident occurring on Sept 28 in Cadillac. He was first arraigned on the charges in December in 84th District Court.
He originally faced up to 40 years in prison.
On Sept. 28, a Cadillac City Police officer was on patrol at about 2:18 a.m. when he observed a vehicle pull into a vacant parking lot, according to Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore. The officer saw two men walk away from the vehicle and Elmore said he approached one of the men who was later found to be Harsh.
Through investigation and upon a search of the vehicle, Elmore said contraband was found.
"We continue to push hard against drug case," Elmore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.