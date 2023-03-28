CADILLAC — A Cadillac man and his pet poodle pointer remain in serious condition following a Saturday morning fire.
Michael Benefiel, 24, and his dog both suffered severe burns in the fire, which occurred at Benefiel’s Wright Street home.
Dennis Smith, partner of Benefiel’s uncle, said about 70% of Michael’s body was burned in the fire. He’s currently being treated under sedation at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
According to a press release issued by the Cadillac Fire Department, Benefiel was the only person in the home at the time of the fire. He was able to get out of the home before fire departments arrived on the scene around 6:30 a.m.
Firefighters saw smoke coming from the home and also found Benefiel outside of the home with burn injuries. He was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City by Mobile Medical Response.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, minimizing smoke and fire damage to the home.
At some point during the incident, Benefiel’s dog, Whitney, ran away from the home.
When Smith learned what happened, he posted a message on Facebook seeking the public’s help in finding Whitney. He also started looking around the neighborhood himself.
Four people reached out to Smith after he posted the message.
“The community really came out to help,” Smith said. “I’m just so happy they did. ... Thanks to all that are out in the snowstorm helping us look for her.”
After six hours of searching, Smith spotted Whitney in the middle of Wright Street. He said the dog was injured and scared, and when he brought her into his car, she collapsed into the back seat in exhaustion.
“They must have been terrified,” Smith said about his nephew and Whitney, both of whom he described as being in “stable but still serious condition.”
Whitney was transported to an animal care clinic in Grand Rapids, where she is on a feeding tube and pain medication. Smith said she suffered third-degree burns and all her fur was burned off.
The Cadillac Fire Department has not issued any information on the potential cause of the fire.
“They’re still trying to find out what happened,” Smith said.
The Cadillac Fire Department reports that there was at least one working smoke detector that did activate. The fire department reminds everyone to check their smoke detectors monthly and to replace any smoke detectors that are more than 10 years old.
