CADILLAC — Every day, specialists at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing take blood samples from Gary "Bubba" Patino in hopes of finding some genetic clue that will help them save his life.
The 59-year-old Cadillac man has been bedridden since the end of April after being infected by a methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), sometimes referred to as a "superbug" because of its resistance to antibiotics.
Today, almost two months after he was admitted to the hospital after suddenly losing all feeling in his legs, Gary remains paralyzed in extreme pain, with a team of specialists working around the clock to figure out a way to stop the virulent invader.
"The first round of anti-bacterials made a dent," said Gary's brother, Dan. "But it didn't stop it."
In addition to his brother, Gary's immediate family consists of his wife Doreen, his son Derek, and his daughter, Kayla.
"Gary is still in the hospital battling MRSA," Gary's family wrote in a update on his condition to the Cadillac News. "He is paralyzed from the decompression of his spinal cord from the swelling caused by this infection. The infection is antibiotic resistant and relentless. It was not responding to the initial antibiotic regiment Gary was on, so (doctors) have changed antibiotics in the hopes this new one will get the infection under control, and eliminate it from Gary's system. Gary continues to have severe bouts of pain and swelling and they are working diligently to help him manage the pain. He has a long road of recovery and healing ahead of him."
It's unclear exactly how Gary came in contact with the bacteria but Dan said it's possible it could have been during a recent surgery; it's also possible the bacteria found its way into Gary's bloodstream from an exposure to his skin.
"This is a life-threatening infection and more difficult to treat than external MRSA which typically is more common," Dan previously told the Cadillac News. "It's basically a flesh-eating bacteria. It's scary to think there's this bacteria floating around in Gary's bloodstream looking for something to attack."
The medical team at Sparrow Hospital has performed several surgeries to remove areas of MRSA infection along Gary's spine and in other locations throughout his body. The bacteria initially stopped spreading to other parts of Gary's body after the first round of antibiotic medications but it wasn't gone; the tenacious organism retreated to the site of the original infection, where it began to expand.
"It regained strength, and started spreading again," Dan said.
Some people might assume that Gary's condition is quite rare but public health agencies around the planet say the frequency of such infections is on the rise.
In a 2020 report, the World Health Organization declared that antimicrobial resistance is one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity.
Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death, according to the WHO.
"For common bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, and some forms of diarrhea, high rates of resistance against antibiotics frequently used to treat these infections have been observed world-wide, indicating that we are running out of effective antibiotics," the WHO report states. "Especially alarming is the rapid global spread of multi- and pan-resistant bacteria (also known as 'superbugs') that cause infections that are not treatable with existing antimicrobial medicines such as antibiotics. Antibiotics are becoming increasingly ineffective as drug-resistance spreads globally leading to more difficult to treat infections and death. New antibacterials are urgently needed..."
Dan said Gary's attitude is remarkedly upbeat considering the pain he's in and his potentially grim prognosis.
"I think the shock's starting to wear off and he's in the acceptance part of this now," Dan said. "He's accepting the fact that this is going to be a long-term thing."
Dan said the rest of the family also has begun to come to grips with Gary's condition and the permanent changes that may be store for their lives, including his not being able to walk.
"Our family appreciates all the thoughts, prayers and support from our family, friends and our community," the family's statement continues. "We read all the well wishes sent every day and it helps empower us to stay strong and gives us so much comfort. We are humbled and so grateful for the outpouring of love, support and caring well wishes we have received. Please continue to pray for Gary, he really needs the prayers."
To help his brother's family pay medical bills and buy things they may eventually need, such as a wheelchair-accessible van, Dan has set up fundraising accounts on Facebook and GoFundMe.
Anyone interested in donating through GoFundMe can view the page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-up-for-gary-bubba-patino?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet.
Anyone interested in donating through Facebook can view the page here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/775346146739726/.
From June 2-5, Dan will attempt to ride a motorcycle in Alaska on the Dalton Highway to raise money for Gary's family.
"The Dalton Highway is 828 miles of mostly all being a dirt road," Dan wrote on the GoFundMe page for his brother. "It's the longest stretch of serviceless road in North America with little to no gas stations, restaurants, hotels or any other basic services. ... I will be updating my progress on both the GoFundMe and Facebook fundraisers. Please share the updates as they come in, so we can gain more attention to help my brother and his family."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.