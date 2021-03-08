Cadillac man may have case retried after court rules he can request to withdraw guilty plea

BALDWIN — A Cadillac man who had been sentenced to several years in prison for allegedly shooting at Lake County sheriff’s deputies during a vehicular pursuit may have his case retried after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled he can request to have his guilty pleas withdrawn.
On Feb. 24, 2020, Randy Lee Smith, 36, was sentenced to seven to 20 years’ imprisonment in connection with events that occurred in July 2019.
According to Cadillac News reports from that time, on July 19 around 4:30 a.m., Lake County Deputy James Buscaino tried to conduct a traffic stop on a 2005 Buick Terraza minivan in the area of State Road and 64th Street in Chase Township for moving violations, deputies said. Inside the vehicle were Smith and Cody Haner of White Cloud.
The vehicle did not pull over and fled at a high rate of speed. Buscaino, along with Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Timothy Keena, pursued the fleeing vehicle. During the pursuit, multiple gunshots were fired from the vehicle at these deputies, law enforcement said.
The deputies did not fire back at the vehicle and after several miles lost sight of it and the pursuit ended. The deputies were not injured during the pursuit.
After the pursuit ended, an extensive investigation involving the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, Michigan State Police, Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office began immediately.
Later that same day, the suspect’s vehicle was found burned in Missaukee County. The investigation also resulted in the recovery of a handgun suspected to have been used against the Lake County deputies.
Smith was also wanted in Wexford County after Michigan State Police troopers from the Cadillac Post were sent to a crash on Paluster Street near Whaley Street in Cadillac at about 10:05 p.m. on July 19. Upon arriving, they found a crashed pickup truck, according to a July MSP press release.
Police said there were no occupants in the truck but while searching the vehicle they found a loaded pistol concealed inside. The truck was towed from the scene and was further processed at the MSP post. An investigation into the incident continued and revealed evidence that Smith had been the driver of the vehicle and had the pistol, police said.
After their arrest, both Smith and Haner were arraigned in Lake County on seven charges including two counts of assault with intent to murder and one count each of accessory after the fact to a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, fleeing police and felony firearms.
According to the application for leave to appeal filed by John Vos, Smith’s attorney at the time, Smith never admitted to shooting at deputies. He claimed that Haner was the one who had the gun in his possession and who fired at deputies, even after Smith attempted multiple times to stop him.
“Specifically, nothing Smith said at the plea hearing would support a finding that he performed acts or gave encouragement that assisted Haner in shooting the firearm and nothing Smith said would support a finding that he intended for Haner to shoot at the police car chasing them or had knowledge that Haner intended to shoot at the police,‘ Vos argued.
Smith later wrote a letter to the trial court claiming that he was pressured into taking the plea bargain by his defense attorney, Ravi Gurumurthy, and his mother.
“I recall my trial attorney recommended that I enter the guilty pleas, but for the reasons set forth below I believed it was wrong, and in fact at time of the plea I did not, and could not, admit to discharging a firearm, intentionally or otherwise, and did not admit to assisting another person discharge a firearm, and did not admit to possessing a firearm,‘ Smith stated in an affidavit.
The Cadillac News contacted Gurumurthy for comment but he said he wasn’t at liberty to discuss Smith’s case.
In asking the court to grant Smith permission to request a withdrawal of his guilty plea, Vos argued that “the guilty plea suffers from an inadequate factual basis and other defects, and defendant maintains he is not guilty of the charges made the subject of his guilty plea.‘
In the appeal, Vos goes on to argue the following: “While the trial had Smith confirm at his plea hearing that no one promised him anything, threatened him with anything, or pressured him to plead guilty, and had him confirm then that he was entering the guilty plea of his own free choice, the trial court did not tell him, as required by MCR 6.302(B)(4), that if the plea is accepted, (he) will be giving up any claim that the plea was the result of promises or threats that were not disclosed to the court at the plea proceeding, or that it was not (his) choice to enter the plea;‘ In fact, Smith maintains it was not his choice to plead guilty.‘
Vos told the Cadillac News that while it’s more common for someone convicted of a crime to request re-sentencing than to withdraw their plea, there are reasons for the latter to occur. Vos declined to discuss the specifics of Smith’s case, but he did say that an error in court proceedings or the defendant not being informed of certain things regarding their plea are typical reasons why a guilty plea could be withdrawn.
In response to Vos’s arguments, the Michigan Court of Appeal reversed a previous order denying Smith’s motion to withdraw his guilty pleas and remanded the case back to the Lake County Circuit Court.
“The statements made by defendant at the plea procedure did not establish grounds for finding that defendant committed the crimes of intentional discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle endangering the safety of another individual,‘ the Court of Appeal wrote in their decision. “Since there was no actual factual basis for the guilty pleas, defendant must be given the opportunity to withdraw those pleas.‘
Today, the motion to withdraw Smith’s guilty pleas is scheduled to be heard in Lake County Circuit Court.
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper said in the event that Smith’s guilty plea is withdrawn, he would have to start the case all over again.
He said it’s his understanding that Smith would still face the same charges as before.
Although Cooper said he couldn’t reveal very much about the case at this time, he did say that the initial prosecution was complicated by the fact that there were two codefendants.
“We’re going to be treating this very seriously, as we did before,‘ Cooper said. “This was a grave offense toward our deputies.‘
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said it was upsetting to him that two of his deputies were shot at and now the case may be in limbo.
“This is something that never should have happened,‘ Martin said. “We have to make sure there’s justice here.‘
The Cadillac News left messages with Smith’s attorney, Christine Frisbie, for comment but did not hear back by press time.
