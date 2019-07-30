Cadillac man nearly goes to prison after claiming there is no hope

CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Cadillac man nearly went to prison during his recent sentencing on drug possession in 28th Circuit Court.
Jedidiah Wyatt Huston was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 147 days credited for no contest pleas to possession of methamphetamine, possession of lorazepam and possession of marijuana. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 147 days credited for a no contest plea to possession of methamphetamine.
In addition to jail, he was ordered to pay $316 in fines connected with the possession of methamphetamine, possession of lorazepam and possession of marijuana while he was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees for the other possession of methamphetamine conviction. In both cases, Huston also was given 24 months probation.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said Huston faced up to 10 years in prison but his office supported a sentencing cap of one year in the county jail. He said that agreement almost was not followed due to Huston’s actions during his sentencing.
“He said he didn’t want to be on probation. He told the court there is no hope for him in Wexford County as the drug problem is so bad there is no escape. He almost elected prison as a result,‘ Elmore said. “The court sentenced him to two years on probation and one year in jail.‘
Elmore said this case highlighted the struggle for law enforcement and the court system when addressing the drug problem in the area. Without more rehabilitation service locally, Huston’s sentiments of no hope will likely continue to be an issue.
“We often hear defendants and some defense counsel complain that we are too hard on the addicts. We disagree. Addiction is not a personal crime,‘ Elmore said. “It weakens families and communities. We want users to get help, however, so many simply continue the downward spiral leaving confinement to often be the final option.‘
