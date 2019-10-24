CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac man will pay fines and restitution after he was sentenced for an uttering and publishing conviction in 28th Circuit Court.
John Allen Mekan was ordered to pay $258 in fines and fees and $22,898 in restitution for a no contest plea to the uttering and publishing charge. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was given 12 months probation.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said in March a Euless, Texas man reported to the Euless Police Department he was the victim of identity theft and fraud. Someone had withdrawn $22,500 from a J.P. Morgan Chase Bank account, according to Elmore.
The check was presented for a deposit on Feb. 27 at the 5/3 Bank in Cadillac and a second check for $15,000 was presented on March 2, he said. The payment on the second check, however, was stopped but not on the first.
Elmore said the checks were delivered to a home in Cadillac and had two account holders’ names on them including the victim and Mekan.
Mekan received correspondence on Facebook about receiving an inheritance. The bait and hook were laid out there and Mekan bit, Elmore said via comments from Mekan and the investigation.
Elmore said Mekan spoke to the person he believed to be a lawyer over the phone and he believed the caller was in Arkansas. He was instructed to set up a local bank account, which he did and gave the stranger the bank account information, Elmore said.
Mekan assumed the money would be deposited into the account directly, according to Elmore. He instead was sent a package of checks. He was told to draft and deposit a check from the JP Morgan Chase account, and then to send some of it back to the person for some payment through something called Steamwallet, Elmore said. Meken also started spending some of the money himself, he said.
“Identity thieves are smart. They hide behind the naivety of others and the anonymity of the internet. They trick others like Mekan to do the dirty work,‘ he said. “If you receive any calls, texts, social media messages, or other correspondence report it immediately. Do not get involved in the scam because you could become an accomplice. If it sounds too good to be true, it is.‘
This case was solved by the cooperation of the City of Cadillac Police and the Euless Police Department, Elmore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.