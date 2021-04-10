CADILLAC — It all started with a bit of back pain and discomfort around the end of last month.
Thinking the pain was a minor flare-up of inflammation caused by a previous surgery, 59-year-old Gary "Bubba" Patino, of Cadillac, went about his life as he normally does.
At one point, however, Gary started to lose feeling in his legs; that's when the family called an ambulance. Gary eventually lost all use of his legs and currently is fighting for his life at Sparrow Hospital, in Lansing.
It turns out that Gary has an internal invasive MRSA infection or methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, sometimes referred to as a "superbug" because of its resistance to antibiotics.
Gary's brother, Dan, said the superbug attacks areas of the body that have been weakened, which in his brother's case, meant his spine.
"This infection has attacked his spinal cord and has left him in a paralyzed condition with little feeling in the lower half of his body," Dan said. "His prognosis is he may not be able to walk again on his own possibly at all ... He's in an extreme amount of pain."
It's unclear exactly how Gary came in contact with the bacteria but Dan said it's possible it could have been during his recent surgery; it's also possible the bacteria found its way into Gary's bloodstream from an initial exposure to his skin.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Staph infections — including those caused by MRSA — can spread in hospitals, other health care facilities, and in the community where you live, work, and go to school.
"Anyone can get MRSA," the CDC reports. "The risk increases with activities or places that involve crowding, skin-to-skin contact, and shared equipment or supplies. Some of the people who carry MRSA can go on to get an MRSA infection. Non-intact skin, such as when there are abrasions or incisions, is often the site of an MRSA infection. Athletes, daycare and school students, military personnel in barracks, and those who receive inpatient medical care or have surgery or medical devices inserted in their body are at higher risk of MRSA infection."
The medical team at Sparrow Hospital has performed several surgeries to remove areas of MRSA infection along Gary's spine and in other locations throughout his body.
Dan said his condition currently is stable, although they believe the bacteria is still in Gary's bloodstream and could reappear at any time, potentially damaging vital organs along the way. That's why they're continuing to administer antibiotics and keep a close eye on Gary at the hospital.
"This is a life-threatening infection and more difficult to treat than external MRSA which typically is more common," Dan said. "It's basically a flesh-eating bacteria. It's scary to think there's this bacteria floating around in Gary's bloodstream looking for something to attack."
Gary's family consists of his wife Doreen, his son Derek, and his daughter, Kayla.
"Doreen not only has to deal with this new tragedy but also attends to their son, Derek, who is a special needs young man and immune-compromised," Dan said. "Kayla is a recent graduate of Michigan State University and is working now as a rehabilitation counselor. Kayla has been pivotal in helping to overcome these challenges within the family with her love and education."
To help his brother's family pay medical bills and buy things they may eventually need, such as a wheelchair-accessible van, Dan has set up fundraising accounts on Facebook and GoFundMe.
"I also plan to promote awareness to gather more donors to his fundraisers by doing a motorcycle ride in Alaska this May," Dan said. "I will ride a motorcycle throughout the most remote and difficult Dalton Highway to end up at the Arctic Ocean."
This summer, Dan said he's also thinking about organizing a motorcycle ride in Cadillac to raise awareness of his brother's condition leading up to his birthday in July.
Dan has some experience putting together motorcycle-based fundraisers: a resident of Colorado, Dan organized a motorcycle ride to raise money for the families of kids killed during the Columbine High School shooting in 1999. He said around 7,000 motorcyclists participated in that event.
"The money (besides fees that go to the platforms hosting the fundraisers) is all going to the family," Dan said. "It will be put to good use. They never would have asked for help themselves but they're going to have so many needs and things that insurance won't cover."
Anyone interested in donating through GoFundMe can view the page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-up-for-gary-bubba-patino?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet.
Anyone interested in donating through Facebook can view the page here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/775346146739726/.
Although they have a lot on their minds right now, the family drafted a statement in response to the well-wishes and support they've so far received from people in the community:
"Our family is humbled and blessed to have so many wonderful people in our lives and community. To our prayer warriors keep them coming! We sure need them! The outpouring of thoughts, prayers and support is amazing, and it means so very much to our family. We are reading through them all, and it is so wonderful and heartwarming to feel that support! Our family is facing unknown challenges at this time, but we know together we've got this! We are taking things one day at a time. Gary has a long road of healing and recovery ahead of him, and the unknown is very scary. But we will get through this journey as we always do, together as a family unit! As the prayers, messages and well wishes show, we have an amazing extended family too!! We appreciate you all so very much! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!"
