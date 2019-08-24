Cadillac man pleads guilty to charge associated with making of 'jailhouse wine'

CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Cadillac man pleaded guilty recently in 28th Circuit Court a charge of possession contraband inside the Wexford County Jail.
Patrick Lynn Helmboldt Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of jail prisoner possessing contraband, alcoholic liquor for his connection with an incident on April 7 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing, which carries a penalty of twice the maximum sentence on the primary offense.
Helmboldt faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines when he is sentenced.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said Helmboldt was attempting to make alcohol using food and other items that are available to inmates. The process for making "Jailhouse wine" includes using things such as apples, oranges, fruit cocktail, fruit juices, hard candy, sugar, high fructose syrup, and possibly other ingredients, including crumbled bread to create the alcoholic beverage.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked by the court.
