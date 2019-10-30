Cadillac man pleads guilty to possession of child sexually explicit material

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man is facing a prison sentence after he recently pleaded guilty to possession of child sexually abusive material charge in 28th Circuit Court.
Robert Joseph Seals pleaded guilty to the possession of child sexually abusive material for his connection with an incident on June 20 in Cadillac. He faces up to four years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines at sentencing.
As part of the plea, a habitual offender third offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was remanded or revoked by the court.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said Seal’s phone was seized by Michigan State Police regarding another investigation. During a forensic examination of that phone, detectives with the Computer Crimes Unit located approximately 190 sexually explicit images of children.
In addition to the conviction on the child sexually abusive material, Elmore said Seals also pleaded guilty to a related probation violation.
Seals was previously convicted on Sept. 25, 2018, of felonious assault after a jury trial. In that case, Seals assaulted his neighbor by striking him a couple of times with part of a tree branch. Elmore said he was sentenced to 24 months of probation, 180 days in jail, and $490 in fines and costs. Seals filed a claim of appeal last November in the Michigan Court of Appeals, however, at this time, no actual appellate brief has been filed, according to Elmore.
Seals should be sentenced on the possession of child sexually abusive material conviction within the next month.
